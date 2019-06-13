|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Eino Parhiala, age 87 years. Eino passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was predeceased by Linda and his parents Kalle & Santra and his eight siblings. He is survived by his son Brian (Jodi), daughter Brenda (Mario), his cherished granddaughters Kristy (Sander), Any (Andrew) and Robyn as well as numerous relatives in Finland. Eino was born in Sievi, Finland and immigrated to Canada in the summer of 1957. Where he worked for many years logging. He spent his early years working on Pie Island where they would have to endure the precarious conditions of Lake Superior. Later he started his own logging company where he worked until he retired. In the early years he also enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends. Sunday suppers with his infamous moose roast was always a treat. Eino also enjoyed spending time at his camp in Shabaqua, taking hot saunas and blueberry picking with his longtime companion Annikki and his regular outings with Ritva, to do shopping, lunches and various appointments were greatly appreciated. Thanks also, to all the first responder's that took care of our father on that fateful day.
Funeral services will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 north Court Street, with Pastor Brian Falkenholt presiding. The internment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flower donations may be made to Heart & Stroke foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www. sargentandson.com.
"The winds screech down from the open west, And the thunders beat and break. On the amethyst of your rugged breast - but you never arise or wake. You have locked your past, and you keep the key - In your heart 'neath the westing sun, Where the mighty sea, and it shores will be/ Storm- swept until the world is done." An excerpt from the poem, Sleeping Giant by Pauline E. Johnson