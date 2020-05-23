July 28, 1945 – May 11, 2020On Monday, May 11, 2020, we lost an amazing woman and our angel, Elaine Beatrice Pearson. She passed away at home with her family by her side and in her granddaughters arms. Elaine was born in Erickson, Manitoba on July 28, 1945.Elaine was a dedicated wife and companion to Cal for 58 years and his life has changed forever. She was a wonderful mother to Debbie (Rick) and Laura (Denis). She was a loving grandmother to Jerry, Stephanie (Stephane), Brock (Leah), Shannon and Brooklynn and devoted great-grandmother to Bailee and Ryleigh. She is also survived by her brother Brian (Judy) and sisters-in-law Brenda (Leonard) and Sharon (Rolf); dear friends Julie, Pat, Linda and Jeanette as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.When Elaine left this earth, she was re-united with her daughter Pam; her parents Bea and Bert, and her in-laws Dorothy and Henry. It is now their turn to have her back in their arms.Elaine worked at a few part time jobs, but her true passion and full time job was being a wife, mom and grandma. She was always involved in every aspect of her family's lives and Elaine was proud of them all. Cal and “E”, or “Mrs. P” as Dad called her, were always together. They enjoyed being at camp, fishing, travelling, or just hanging out in their beautiful yard enjoying the sunshine and flowers.A few special thoughts from her family:Mom, I can't imagine my life without you.I am going to miss our daily phone calls andour family dinners, especially on special occasions.I love you Mom and will miss you every day.- Love always, Debbie xoMy Mom, My BestfriendI'm struggling to put so many feelings into words right now. Life on Earth will never be the same without you!MY ROCK, MY EVERYTHING! Until we meet againmy sweet little butterfly. You are safe in my heart forever!- Love always, Laura xoMY CARING GRANDMA always in my heart and mind, and I in yours. You truly LOVED ME unconditionally!You never let me leave your house without eatingsomething. Some of my favourites were your homemade peanut butter cookies and pancakes. You never hesitated to take a road trip with my Mom (no matter where I lived) to visit, catch up, spend quality time and make memories.LOVE YOU GRAM. XO. YOU WILL BE DEEPLY MISSED- JayBeautiful Gram (G.G.)The best part of our world! You were always there for me and I know you will always be with me. T.Bay will never be the same again Sweet Gram. Every time we see abutterfly, we will always know it is you coming to say hello. Missing you so much Grandma. Love you DEARLY! - Stephanie and Stephane xxooGrandma's love for us was something you cannot put into words, but rather a precious and incomparable feeling. She was more than a grandmother to us. She was also a friend, second Mom and role model. Although Grandma may be gone, the love and memories she gave us willalways be cherished deeply in our hearts.Love you forever Grandma.- Brock, Shannon and Brooklynn xoxoxoG.G. I Miss You!You always made us laugh somehow even if we werein a bad mood. I am so grateful to have known my Great Grandma and be so close. The funniest person I knew!So SPECIAL!- Love Bailee xxooWe would like to thank the hospital staff of 2B and the ICU for being compassionate and caring. We would also like to thank Pastor Al for his kind words. Most of all, we thank Elaine, Mom, Grandma, G.G. For showing us what LOVE is.You will be in our hearts forever.A Celebration of Elaine's life will be held at a later date, when we can all be together and pay tribute to this very special lady. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Elaine to Crohn's and Colitis Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.We know you are now “Dancing in the Sky”on the “Outskirts of Heaven”Please sign the online condolences at