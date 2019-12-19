|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Elaine Hygaard announce her peaceful passing at St. Joseph's Hospice in the early morning hours on December 17, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born in Kenora, Ontario on July 28, 1939, Elaine was the youngest of seven children born to Hjalmar and Ruth Hygaard. The family moved to Thunder Bay shortly after Elaine's first birthday. From a young age, Elaine was always an active child and loved spending time with her 5 brothers and 1 sister. She always enjoyed sports, whether it was participating or cheering on the Boston Bruins and New York Yankees. No one remembered information like Elaine — whether it was birthdays and anniversary dates or sports statistics, Elaine never forgot the important things.
Elaine joined the Royal Canadian Air Force where she served proudly as a Leading Air Woman and was honourably discharged after 5 years. After she returned home, she started working in Customer Service at Ontario Hydro/Hydro One and remained in her job for 35 years. She was known by some as “Mother Hydro” as she was one of the most knowledgeable staff that the company ever had.
Travelling was a passion of Elaine's and she enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii. But even more of a passion was her love of family and spending time with the important people in her life. Affectionately known as Aunt E, she enjoyed playing crib and cards with her family and friends. Aunt E always made the time to listen to our stories and loved us unconditionally. One of the memories that we will carry with us always is the tradition of her delicious melt-in-your-mouth shortbread cookies. Every Christmas, she would make over 100 dozen cookies and deliver them with love to her family, friends and important people in her life. Her nieces and nephews will do their best to carry on her baking traditions.
Survived by her brother Richard & sister-in-law Darlene, nieces Lindsay (Georges), Andrea (Ron), nephews Eric (Ann), Clark, & Rory (Lori), grand-nieces Celine (Xavier), Laetitia (Mica), Kayla, Amber (Devin), Louisa and Jayla, grandnephews Christophe, JP and Anders.
Elaine was predeceased by her parents Hjalmar & Ruth, brothers Harold, Ellis, Russell, & Junior, and sister June (only 5 days prior to her passing) and her niece Janice.
Elaine had a beautiful soul and a huge heart…she will be remembered always with love and fond memories.
According to Elaine's wishes, there will be no formal service, but will be laid to rest at a later date with a private family gathering. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street.
