Elaine Ida Garbachewski, age 77 years, resident of Kakabeka Falls, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2019. Elaine was born on February 24, 1942 in Central Patricia, Onto Marguerite and Edward Leeyus and lived "up north" until moving to Port Arthur to find employment. She worked as a clerk in the Regional Assessment Office until her retirement in 1995. Elaine married Morris Garbachewski in 1963 and raised two children with him until his untimely passing in 1976. Mom found the strength to continue on and later met Ron Green, her partner of the last 30 years. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, camping, fishing and card playing with friends and family. Elaine was predeceased by husband Morris in 1976, father Edward Leeyus in 1979, mother Marguerite Leeyus in 2010 and brother Robert Leeyus in 2016. Survived by partner Ron Green, sons Michael (Caralyn), Howard (Jenn Talarico), grandsons Daniel (Thea Books) and Terrence of Kenora. Also survived by sisters Helen Caldwell of North Battleford SK, Millie Garbaz (Frank) of Thunder Bay, Rosemary Pacarenuk (Pat) of Fort Frances and as well nieces, nephews and other relatives. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the Kakabeka Legion at 4556 Highway 11/17 on Thursday October 24 from 1 to 3 pm. Private interment will take place at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
