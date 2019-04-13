|
With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beautiful mother Elaine Joanne Forbes (Littleford) on April 5, 2019, only 12 days after we said goodbye to our father, James. Elaine was born in Fort William on February 17, 1941 and was educated at FWCI. The eldest of 4 children, Elaine loved her siblings, Lynn, Laurie and Lonnie like they were her own children. Upon graduation, Elaine worked for IBM Canada and later, she enjoyed driving a school bus. Elaine loved Jim since the age of 14. They wed in September 1960. Their marriage was passionate, spirited and energized. It helped them navigate the challenges of Jim's career in policing, raising a family, caring for aging parents, cancer and Parkinson's. Theirs was a marriage admired by many for its happiness. It was a true love story spanning 64 years. When James was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Elaine joined the Thunder Bay Support Group of Parkinson Canada and soon became Chair. Elaine was the contact for anyone diagnosed with Parkinsons in NWO and made a difference in the lives of many. Elaine addressed nursing students at Confederation College and LU, and staff in long-term care homes. Elaine was awarded the Marilyn Forbes (no relation) Award for her leadership in Northwestern and Central Ontario. "The Parkinson support group gave me more than I ever gave in the 25 years of volunteering. I simply could not have managed the difficult years as a caregiver without the comfort of shared experience - it gave me strength and friendship." Elaine was a graceful, elegant woman with a terrific sense of humour. A skilled entertainer, her ease in the kitchen gave many comfort and pleasure. Elaine was a generous grandmother not only to her own - but to many others, especially on Wishart Street. Her home was warm, her door was open, and her kitchen always smelled so wonderful. Madison and Jacqueline credit their cherished Gramma with their skill in cooking. She was delighted to welcome grandsons Austin and Cole when they arrived in the family. Elaine said she was "overwhelmed with joy" to be a grandmother and it showed Elaine and Jim loved travel, dancing, spontaneous adventures and simply being together. Elaine consistently thought of ways to give. When you spent time with Elaine, you left feeling like the best you. Her charm, warmth and consideration were like a soft, warm blanket, enveloping you in her spirit. Elaine's circle of friends was wide and deep. If she loved you, you knew it. Left to remember is Catherine Forbes Dyck (Terry) and Nelson Forbes (Ami), granddaughters Madison and Jacqueline Dyck, grandsons Austin and Cole Bour. Sisters Laurie Kyle (Rick) and Lynn Minshull (Gary), brother Lon Littleford, nieces Kristi, Janine and nephew, Caelen, sisters-in-law Kathryn and Carolyn Forbes, and nieces and nephews, Debbie, Susan, Micheal, Mia, David, Jack, Murray, Bill, Carol, Lindsay and Rob. Elaine was predeceased by her husband James, parents Nelson and Margaret Littleford, in-laws Bill and Theresa Forbes, sisters-in-law, Lenore and Doreen. Special thanks to the staff of Jasper Place, Cancer Care at TBRHSC and Paramed for your compassion. Elaine wanted to care for her family and that is what she did. She loved fiercely and without condition. A celebration of our parents' 64-year love story will happen on June 5, 2019 at 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Best Western Nor'wester Hotel. Donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Cremation has taken place.Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com