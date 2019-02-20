Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Cumby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon George Cumby


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eldon George Cumby Obituary

April 6, 1937 - February 17, 2019

After many challenges, Eldon accepted the hand of our Lord on Sunday at St. Clairs hospital, St. John's, Nfld. Eldon worked tirelessly building and developing the forest industry in Northern Ontario for 40 years before retiring back to the "Rock". Eldon held membership in numerous service clubs, charities and boards of governance instilling the value of community service in everyone who knew him. Eldon is survived by his love Maggie, daughter and granddaughter Susan and Tessa Wedding of Thunder Bay. Son Shaun his wife Alexandra and daughter Esther of Toronto. Niece Susy Chenier of Thunder Bay, and many others. All saddened by the great loss of our rock.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.