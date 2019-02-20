|
April 6, 1937 - February 17, 2019
After many challenges, Eldon accepted the hand of our Lord on Sunday at St. Clairs hospital, St. John's, Nfld. Eldon worked tirelessly building and developing the forest industry in Northern Ontario for 40 years before retiring back to the "Rock". Eldon held membership in numerous service clubs, charities and boards of governance instilling the value of community service in everyone who knew him. Eldon is survived by his love Maggie, daughter and granddaughter Susan and Tessa Wedding of Thunder Bay. Son Shaun his wife Alexandra and daughter Esther of Toronto. Niece Susy Chenier of Thunder Bay, and many others. All saddened by the great loss of our rock.