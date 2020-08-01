



It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Eleanor Hicks announces her peaceful passing at home on Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded as always by her loving family.Born Eleanor Verna Irene Jacobson on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1931, she was the first born child of Ben and Lempi Jacobson, and was raised and educated in Sellers and Nolalu. In 1946 the Jacobson family moved to White Sulphur Springs, Montana where she completed her high school education, returning to Fort William in 1949. In her younger years, she worked at Superior Cartage, Chapples Department Store, and retired from Confederation College in 1996 where she worked in the Employment Training Department.She met her husband, Bill, on New Year's Eve 1949 and they were married on September 9, 1950. Eleanor and Bill enjoyed 69 years of a loving marriage which included raising their three children and watching the arrival of three more generations. Vacations were enjoyed travelling throughout the United States and Canada as well as Caribbean and Alaskan cruises. They have been active at Calvary Lutheran Church of which they were part of the small group of founding members. Eleanor has been involved in many activities at Calvary including the Mary Martha Guild since the beginning of Calvary, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League – Canada (LWMLC), and the Altar Guild. She always had a project on the go….sewing, crocheting, knitting, scrapbooking and such.Eleanor will be sorely missed by her family, her loving husband Bill, children Vickie (Ken) Wright, Ginny (Ron) Strey and John (Cathy) Hicks, grandchildren Michelle (Arthur) Dzialakiewicz and their children Hayley (Kat) Klassen and Alexandra, Jeffrey (Kim) Wright, Kendra (Doug) Perry and their children Mitchell and Kevin, Jason Hicks and his children Elizabeth and Jason, Adam Strey (Michelle) and their children Rose, Kaylee, and Danny, and great great grandchildren Weston and Charlotte Klassen. Also surviving is her sister Verlene Flewelling and family. Eleanor was predeceased by her parents and a brother in infancy.Heartfelt thanks to the many people that made it possible for us to lovingly care for our mom at home during her brief illness: Dr. Hartford, Tobin at NWLHIN, Paramed Home Health Care Team….NP Aaron Medd, Case Manager Linda Roussel, all the wonderful nurses on the Palliative Care team who not only took excellent care of mom but her family as well, the home support workers, Michael at Creative Therapy Associates, Rachel at Partners in Rehab, Medigas, and the doctors at Thunder Bay Regional and St. Joe's.A private family interment took place at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brian Falkenholt officiating.