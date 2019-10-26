|
|
Eleanor Johnston (nee McKinnon), age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday October 24, 2019 in Hogarth Riverview Manor. Please sign the online condolences at
Eleanor was born on January 1st 1927 in Selkirk, Prince Edward Island. She was a true “islander” – living her life as a proud, deeply spiritual and hard working woman who contributed to the world as teacher and active volunteer, but more importantly as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. For Eleanor, family always came first, and those of us who were blessed to call Eleanor family, know this to be true.
Eleanor was predeceased by her loving son Tom, her parents Allen and Mary, and siblings Reggie, Frank, Bernice, Fred, Lloyd and Harold. She is probably having a hot coffee (as she hated tea) or a glass of wine with them now.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter Denyse and daughter-in law Diane, son Rick, her grandchildren Ethan, Deidre, Kyle and Christopher, and great grandchildren Rebeka and Callie. She is also survived by three east coast siblings – Eileen, Junior and Warren.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank all of those who contributed to Eleanor's care and quality of life over the past few years. And although we know Eleanor could be a tad bit stubborn (she called it determined) - the people who cared for her know Eleanor as an independently proud, yet funny and appreciative person. Of special note are the many outstanding HRM staff who worked on Daisy and of course Dr. Feldstein – your care was extraordinary.
Funeral services will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 at 10:00am at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church. Should you so desire, please make a donation to the Humane Society because although she loved flowers, she loved dogs more.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
everestofthunderbay.com