Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Eleanor Kushnier


Eleanor Kushnier Obituary

Eleanor Kushnier, born August 15, 1933 passed away unexpectedly on March 10,


2019. She attended school at Port Arthur Technical (Hillcrest) then began


her career at the Lumber and Sawmill Workers Union that spanned 40 years,


most of those as office manager. As a youngster, she, her brother, and


sisters were involved with Ukrainian dancing, which evolved into being a big


help to her sister Anna Pozihun's School of Dance, spending many evenings


and weekends there… especially at times of performances and Music Festivals.


This tradition carried on to her daughter's teaching endeavors.



She was married to the love of her life, Stan, on October 4, 1952. Their


relationship is a shining example to all of us about love and commitment.


Their home and children were of utmost importance. Summers were spent


enjoying camping and fishing, road trips, blueberry picking and their yard.


Involvement with her children as well as Randy's children's events were


evident through attendance at most football and hockey games, dance and band


recitals. She was proud of their achievements, scholastic and otherwise and


was their biggest fan. In later years, short road trips "just south of the


border" were of great enjoyment.



Eleanor is survived by husband Stan, sons Randy (Evelyn), Wayne, daughter


Sheryl (Cory); grandchildren Dave (Dan), Lisa, Rachel and Lauren; brother


Dan (Marge) Pozihun; in-laws Lynda (Cos) Costa, Rosemarie (Ivan) Rabideau,


Janet Kushnier, Frank (Rita) Kushnier. She was predeceased by parents


Margaret and Peter Pozihun, in-laws Fanny and Peter Kushnier, infant


daughter Sharon, sisters Anna (Maurice) Nazarec, Nellie Crowe,


brother-in-law Ted Kushnier.



Private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of


flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or charity of choice


is appreciated.



Eleanor Kushnier will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial


Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.



