Eleanor Kushnier, born August 15, 1933 passed away unexpectedly on March 10,
2019. She attended school at Port Arthur Technical (Hillcrest) then began
her career at the Lumber and Sawmill Workers Union that spanned 40 years,
most of those as office manager. As a youngster, she, her brother, and
sisters were involved with Ukrainian dancing, which evolved into being a big
help to her sister Anna Pozihun's School of Dance, spending many evenings
and weekends there… especially at times of performances and Music Festivals.
This tradition carried on to her daughter's teaching endeavors.
She was married to the love of her life, Stan, on October 4, 1952. Their
relationship is a shining example to all of us about love and commitment.
Their home and children were of utmost importance. Summers were spent
enjoying camping and fishing, road trips, blueberry picking and their yard.
Involvement with her children as well as Randy's children's events were
evident through attendance at most football and hockey games, dance and band
recitals. She was proud of their achievements, scholastic and otherwise and
was their biggest fan. In later years, short road trips "just south of the
border" were of great enjoyment.
Eleanor is survived by husband Stan, sons Randy (Evelyn), Wayne, daughter
Sheryl (Cory); grandchildren Dave (Dan), Lisa, Rachel and Lauren; brother
Dan (Marge) Pozihun; in-laws Lynda (Cos) Costa, Rosemarie (Ivan) Rabideau,
Janet Kushnier, Frank (Rita) Kushnier. She was predeceased by parents
Margaret and Peter Pozihun, in-laws Fanny and Peter Kushnier, infant
daughter Sharon, sisters Anna (Maurice) Nazarec, Nellie Crowe,
brother-in-law Ted Kushnier.
Private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of
flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or charity of choice
is appreciated.
Eleanor Kushnier will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial
Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
