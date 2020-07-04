1/1
Eleanor Nakamura
April 1, 1942 – June 22, 2020

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Eleanor Nakamura (nee Jack), beloved wife of Howard Nakamura of Calgary, AB, who died at home in her sleep on Wednesday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 78.

Eleanor was born in Winnipeg, MB, to Donald Jack and Edith Jack (nee McEwen) and spent her formative years in Thunder Bay, ON, graduating from Fort William Collegiate in 1960. In addition to an undergraduate degree in History from Lakehead University (1968), Eleanor obtained her teaching qualification from Simon Fraser University (1980). She also graduated as a Registered Nurse from Conestoga Polytechnic (1992). Over the years, she pursued both professions.

Eleanor's close girlfriends were central to her life and happiness and she made it a priority to maintain those relationships. She will be missed by the friends she made pursuing interests as diverse as social activism, travel, hiking, skiing, golf, yoga, bridge and her much-loved book club in Calgary, as well as those friends cherished since childhood.

Over the years, Eleanor made her home in Thunder Bay, Toronto and Cambridge, ON, Winnipeg, MB, Surrey and Delta, BC, and finally, for a second time, Calgary, AB. Here she explored her love of hiking the Rocky Mountains, met Howie, and then discovered downhill skiing and golf (both Howie's passions) in her late 50s. Together, Eleanor and Howie enjoyed travelling extensively, with trips everywhere from California to Europe.

Elegant and widely read, Eleanor was a smart, motivated woman who loved to laugh and who never stopped trying to learn and grow. She was a superb hostess, entertaining friends and family at her comfortable and immaculately-kept homes. Eleanor was extraordinarily proud of her children, Anne and Mike, and was devastated when Mike was taken tragically in a cycling accident in January, 2019. She also adored her granddaughter, Cleo, with whom she developed a special bond.

Eleanor is survived and missed by her husband Howie, daughter Anne McIntosh, son-in-law Steven Curson and granddaughter Cleo Curson, all of Calgary, AB; as well as her daughter-in-law Kim Brooks, of Vancouver, BC. She was predeceased by her parents, her younger brother Donald, and, sadly, her son Michael McIntosh.

An informal Celebration of Eleanor's Life will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY Fish Creek Chapel, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. We will practice social distancing. Additional information on Covid-19 guidelines and precautions can be found at mhfh.com/COVID-19.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Eleanor's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, memorial donations can be made directly to the Cognitive Neurosciences Program at the University of Calgary or to the Mike McIntosh Undergraduate Award at Simon Fraser University.

In living memory of Eleanor Nakamura, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 BANNISTER ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes
14441 Bannister Road S.E.
Calgary, AB T2X 3J3
(403) 256-9575
