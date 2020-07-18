



“Lal” Maude Louise

(nee Beeman)

October 25, 1924

to July 7, 2020



Passed away in Ottawa in the evening of July 7, 2020 with her family by her side. Lal was born in Fort William, Ontario (now Thunder Bay) to Harry and Eleanor Beeman. She lived most of her life there. She attended Isabella Public School and Fort William Collegiate Institute. She graduated from Occupational Therapy at the University of Toronto in 1945 and then joined the Royal Canadian Medical Corps. Shortly after, Lal met the love of her life, Dr. Keith Nancekivell and married him on June 21, 1947. Lal practiced Occupational Therapy both before and after raising her family. She was a devoted mother, an accomplished homemaker, a community minded person, and an athletic woman. She taught skiing at Mount McKay Ski Area as well as enjoying tennis, badminton, swimming, water skiing and cross-country skiing. She always loved dancing and music and often attended the Thunder Bay Symphony concerts.Mom was a beautiful, gentle and soft-spoken soul, who loved her family deeply and she is greatly missed. She had many circles of friends, including the members of her bridge club, the square dance club, Gyrettes and the Anglican Church Women's Group at St. Paul's Church. She maintained life long friendships with her university and high school classmates. She enjoyed relaxing with her family and friends at her camp at Lake Shebandowan.Lal is survived by her brother, David Beeman (Val) of Calgary, her daughter, Susan (David) of Ottawa, her sons, David of Montreal, Paul (Nancy) of Shelburne, her grandsons Jamie of Shelburne and Alex (Ashly) of Barrie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Keith, her parents, Harry and Eleanor Beeman, and her brothers Robert and John Beeman.Special thanks are owed to Dr. Ruth Farey, to Mila Camarsi and the devoted caregivers of MLS Healthcare Services, Cheryl Gothard and all the wonderful staff at Oak Park Retirement Community. They all lovingly supported her and especially made her last days so comfortable with their compassionate care. For their spiritual guidance, we appreciate the kindness of Archdeacon Deborah Kraft, Archdeacon Peter Crosby and Linda Lorrain.A memorial service to celebrate Lal's life will be held at a later date.If so desired, donations can be made in memory of Lal to St. Thomas the Apostle Anglican Church in Ottawa, St. Paul's Anglican Church in Thunder Bay, Parkinson's Canada or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, Ontario.