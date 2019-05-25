|
Eleanor Patricia Ekholm, age 96, died peacefully in hospital on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com
Eleanor was born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan on May 25, 1922 and was proud of her prairie origins. Her family moved to Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) in 1932 where she attended Cornwall Public School and Port Arthur Collegiate Institute.
During World War II she was employed as a drawing change clerk in the engineering department at Canada Car. Following the war she attended King's Business College where she was employed as a teacher for seven years after completing her course there.
She was a secretary in the district headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay, for 31 years, retiring in 1985.
Eleanor was a member of St. Paul's United Church, the Quarter Century Club of Ontario and a life member of the OPP Veterans Association.
She was a wise and kindly person with definite views and a good perspective on life. In retirement she travelled to Europe and visited relatives in England with whom she had been in contact throughout her life. She loved the out-of-doors and thoroughly enjoyed ‘trips to camp'.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Bob and Judy Ekholm, daughter and son-in-law Jane and Christopher Todd, Thunder Bay, five grandchildren, Chris (Julie) Ekholm and Eric (Kim) Ekholm, both of North Delta, BC, Gregory Ekholm, Calgary, Alta., James Todd (Kathleen), Kenora, On., and Kate Todd (Clive Weight), London, UK. Also survived by great-grandchildren Jack, Eva, Alex and Cameron of North Delta, BC, and recent arrival Bronte Weight of London, UK as well as nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents Robert and Bertha Brown, two brothers Thorne and Boynton and two sisters, Ethel and May.
The family would like to express their gratitude to those who cared for Eleanor over the past few years. In particular we would like to thank the Plaza three staff of Pioneer Ridge long term care home and the 3A staff of TBRHSC and Dr. Mapeso.
A private family gathering will be held to celebrate a life well lived. Eleanor loved animals and if friends desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.