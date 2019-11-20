|
October 2, 1925 -
November 18, 2019
Mom has left this world to be with "Pops", her husband of 74 years. Mom enjoyed her garden and saw it come to harvest this year. Mom lived for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Predeceased by her parents Vincent and Angelina, husband Leo (Red), sister Delores, brother Gene and grandson Aaron Curtola. Survived by brother Ron (Marg), sons Doug (Penny), Bruce (Debbie), grandsons Sean (Lianne), Nathan (Marcey), granddaughters Gena, Renée (Tom Blake), Jeannette, seven great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Elaine Scarcello, Vicky Curtola and Gilda Covino, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to nurses on 2A TBRHSC for their care and kindness. Thanks to Drs. Nigro, Simpson, Nucci and Migay for their help and advice. According to mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to TBRHSC Heart Fund would be appreciated.
