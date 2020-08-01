1/1
Eleanor Throupe
On Monday, July 27th, 2020, Eleanor Throupe, loving mother, passed away at age 88. Eleanor spent the first part of her life in Scotland. At age 16 she apprenticed as a nurse in the Orkney Islands, and then moved on to serve in the Royal Air Force. As a result, she had the experience of residing in many different countries including Singapore, Yemen, the Netherlands, and England, before settling permanently in Canada in 1974. Eleanor purchased a home in Thunder Bay, Ontario, worked as a nurse at Central Park Lodge, and raised her family. Eleanor will be lovingly remembered by her children: Julie (Jim) Halstead, Steven (Christine) Throupe, Louise (Dave) Throupe, Cathy (Ian) Throupe, and David (Karen) Throupe, and by her grandchildren and great grandchildren (to whom she was known as nan):, Michael, Gillian, Sarah, Laura, Jessica, Anthony, Emily, Ruby and Jack. She is predeceased by her parents Gordon Hay and Matilda O'Neil, her son John, her granddaughter Jennifer, her brother Gordon, and her sister Betty.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hogarth Manor for their kind care and compassion.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
