Mrs. Elena Suworow, age 93 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital. Elena was born on December 5, 1925 in Lozowa, Ukraine to Alexander and Dora Bezrodny. In 1943 she went to Germany to work in the camps and it is where she met George. After the war ended, they were married and together they moved to Belgium in 1946 and in 1952 they immigrated to Canada. Elena loved her family and her friends, she enjoyed cooking for them and doing embroidery. Survived by her daughter Lucy (William) Glass and granddaughter Lena Tamara Glass (Rick Elko). Predeceased by her husband George Sr. (2009) and son George Jr. (1999). A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Riverside Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. Arrangements are in care of the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley St. at Algoma.Please sign the
