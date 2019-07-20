|
|
Eli Samuel Jussi Silen, age 15 years of Kaministiquia, took his own life on July 11, 2019.
He was born on July 31, 2003 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, the son of Jamie and Jennifer (Melnychuk) Silen. He attended Kakabeka and Hammarskjold Schools, where he was loved by many. He had a wide skillset and knowledge of mechanics and was constantly tinkering on new projects.
Eli enjoyed quad rides, dirt biking and games in his spare time. A typical country kid, he enjoyed taking on projects including tree house construction in the bush. Eli could often be found creating big bonfires for his friends or helping someone who needed it.
Eli is survived by his parents Jamie and Jennifer of Kaministiquia; his younger sisters Alissa and Breanne, and older sister Jyrah. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Joyce of Kaministiquia and Jim of Vancouver; his paternal grandparent, Marlene and her partner Jim MacArthur of Dryden as well as his other grandparents, Reg and Wynemia Sobkowich of Thunder Bay. Other relatives of Eli include Aunt and Uncle Jerry and Cheryl Silen, parents to Andrew, Jessica, Conner and Katie; Aunt and Uncle Patty and Blaine Trystruha; Aunt Kathy Silen and cousin Naomi.
Many thanks are extended to friends and family who have helped and supported our family during this time.
Funeral Services for Eli will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00pm in The Summit Church (515 North Syndicate Avenue), officiated by Pastor Keith Jagger. All are welcome to attend. A private viewing and cremation has already taken place.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
