May 26, 1983 – December 2, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected but peaceful passing of our beautiful son, brother, fur-dad, uncle, grandson, cousin, nephew, friend - Elijah (Bud) MacLaurin, or Bud Banning, as he liked to be called. Those who knew Bud even just a little; lost a shining light in their lives.
Since his journey to the spirit world, we have had many visitors and callers share their stories about Bud. We have heard about his kindness, his big smile, his helping heart, his beautiful demeanour, and what a good man he was. Jessie and Al from TeamWerks, Bud's place of employment that brought him great joy, said it best, “He changed our lives for the better.”
As a family, we would like to say that Bud brought an aura of warmth, acceptance, love, a wild mane of hair, and an infectious laugh to every room he entered. In his presence, there was no judgement or negativity. That innocence is so rare, and the loss of him is profoundly devastating. We are so proud of our beautiful, beloved Bud.
Bud will be missed every day by his Mother, Lynda Banning, his sisters Yvonne Banning (Arthur), Stephanie MacLaurin (Mish), and Jenna MacLaurin, his brother of his heart Luis Laguillona, his niece, Tiana Laguillona, and his nephew and best-friend, Micheal Laguillona, both his niece and nephew are children of his heart, his fathers of his heart Larry Banning (Jolene) and Armand Morin, his grandmother Evelyn Banning, his fur-babies, Rex and Lemmy, and many, many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and great friends. We extend a special thank you to John Syposz, Lance Pawluk, Tyler Klauzinski, Jack Blanchard, Tommy Aggamaway, Chris Boswell, April Kasstan, Bobbi-Lee Bannon, Deanne Bannon, Anita Bannon, and Morris Decorte for being such good friends and Bud's heart family.
We know Bud is now with his Grandpa, and first father of his heart, Frank Banning. He always said he “just wanted one more hug from grandpa Banning.” We are sure he is getting hugs for all of eternity by all of his loved ones who have gone before him.
Following cremation, there will be a service for Bud on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 2:00PM in the Everest – Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, Thunder Bay Animal Services, or any dog rescue group would be greatly appreciated.
We love and miss you so much Budlijah XOXO
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com