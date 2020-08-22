Liz passed peacefully at home surrounded by children, grandchildren and friends in St. Catharines on August 20th, 2020. Elizabeth Anne Roulston (nee Houston) born December 29, 1940 in Fort William, Ontario to Gordon and Margaret (Nee Macgray) Houston. Liz has two sisters Shirley (Houston) Chykaliuk and Isabelle (Houston) Harnden. Liz or Lizzy as she was affectionately known by her many friends across the country lived a beautiful life of giving and spreading joy whenever and wherever she could especially to those in need. Liz married Kenneth Roulston on June 29th, 1962 and they would enjoy 35 years of marriage before his untimely passing in 1997. Liz and Ken had three children – Donna Lynn, David (Kerry) and Michael (Erin) and six grandchildren Jesse Bannon, Dallon Buist, Bailey Sinclair Roulston - Morgan, Annika and Roxy Roulston. Liz enjoyed deep and lasting relationships with all her kids and grandkids her whole life. Liz worked many jobs over the years and served in myriad volunteer capacities as her and Ken's life took them from Thunder Bay to Winnipeg to Calgary and following Ken's passing Liz settled in the St. Catharines area. Some of her jobs included Regional Director of the Canadian Cancer Society, Supervisor at the Canada Games Complex, Regional Manager at Stats Canada Census Division, Executive Director at the Manitoba Sports Federation and even some small businesses with her friends that included a retreat in Water Valley Alberta. Liz most recently worked at Start Me Up Niagara and among other duties helped produce the Street News Program and helped run their Arts Program. The volunteer roles were innumerable throughout her life and most notably she organized the first Terry Fox Run in Thunder Bay and then again in Winnipeg as well. Liz was recognized in Niagara Magazine in 2011 as one of the top Community Contributors in the region. She would play the piano at many charity events, organize fund raisers and contribute wherever needed. Liz also was a Reiki master and would provide treatments to patients at Wellspring Niagara. Community service was her life. She not only engaged positively in the communities she lived, she actually created community with her positive energy, creativity and vast network of friends. People felt loved, seen and valued in Liz's presence. Liz had an abundant love of all animals and the list of her pets over the years are endless, Sadie, Pow Pow, Daisy etc. The love was mutual and there always seemed to be a dog or cat following her around. You can't think of Liz without music. She was a lovely pianist and regaled many friends, family and community at large with her lively and fun play. Her daughter Donna was a dancer and could boast that “she came with her own music”. Liz was predeceased by her husband Ken, father Gordon, mother Margaret. Brothers-in-law, Mike Chykaliuk and Gus Harnden, mother-in-law Mary Ann Roulston, sister-in-law (also) Elizabeth Roulston. Family, friends, community, music and pets – these pillars defined Liz's life. Simple but profound and always accompanied with love, fun and laughter. Liz will rejoin Ken on her next journey belting out songs and spreading joy once again. Forever in our Hearts.



Special thanks to the Palliative team at St Elizabeth Health Care and Paramed who made her final days as comfortable as possible.



Any donations on Liz's behalf can be made to Start Me up Niagara, Silver Spire Church St. Catharines or Wellspring Niagara.