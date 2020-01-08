|
After a brief but courageous battle Liz passed away at Bethell Hospice, Inglewood on Monday, December 30, 2019 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Violet, Doug (Sandra), Carol, and John. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Dan), Matthew and Denise (Will). Great grandmother to Calla, Mica, Cedar, Clementine, Makenna, and Lukas. Dearest sister of Georgina. Predeceased by her parents George and Polly Beck, sister Olga and her grandson David. Liz will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Happiest while spending time with cherished family and friends at their home on High Lake, Liz was an avid bridge player and truly enjoyed a good round of golf as a member of the South Muskoka Curling & Golf Club. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the South Muskoka Curling & Golf Club from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions, if desired, to Bethell Hospice Foundation or the are greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com