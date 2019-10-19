Home

Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
Elizabeth Christine Dougall


1944 - 2019
Elizabeth Christine Dougall Obituary


FEBRUARY 13, 1944 – OCTOBER 12, 2019

The Dougall family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved mother Elizabeth Christine Dougall. Her passing was on October 12, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00pm in St. Paul's Anglican Church with the Venerable Archdeacon Deborah Kraft officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to the United Way Thunder Bay.

