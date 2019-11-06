|
SERVICE REMINDER
DOUGALL
Funeral Services for Elizabeth Christine Dougall will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00pm in St. Paul's Anglican Church with the Venerable Archdeacon Deborah Kraft officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the United Way Thunder Bay.
