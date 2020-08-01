

August 1st, 1933 - July 23rd, 2020



It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Betty on July 23rd at St. Joseph's Care Group. Her spirit remained strong even as her health failed her over the last four years.Betty met her soulmate Peter in Nova Scotia (where she was born) and after many moves, they settled in Thunder Bay with their children. Betty and Peter were blessed to be together for over 65 years. Together they managed Vic Tanny's for many years after which Betty branched out into Real Estate, a job she really loved. Her creativity and flare for design will be remembered by many.She was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold who would help anyone.She will be sadly missed by her husband Peter, and her children: Judy (Vernon), Debbie and Craig: her grandchildren Ryan, Ashly, Mia, Nick and William: step grandchildren Ashley and Brandon and her great grandchildren Kylan and Isabel.We extend our deepest gratitude to the following: the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Care Group who where instrumental in her care and for their compassion towards our family. It was a long journey and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.