It is with great sadness that we say goodbye for now to an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. After a very courageous battle with cancer, Elizabeth passed away surrounded by love on Thursday February 21, 2019. Born in 1960 in Ft. William, Liz was the youngest of 4 children born to parents June and Blake Landversitch. Liz resided with her family until 1978, when she married the love of her life, Al. Liz spent many memorable years at home with her 4 sons, later going back to work. She always enjoyed tap dancing, participating in performing arts and had an undeniable love for animals which opened her door to numerous spoiled fur babies along the way. Her most treasured times of all were spent on the living room floor playing with her grandchildren. Liz is predeceased by her parents June and Blake Landversitch, and brother Gerald Landversitch. She will be unbelievably missed by her husband of forty years, Al. Her sons Chris (Lindsay), Bob (Candace), Ron (Crystal), Tom (Jessica); her grandchildren Lizabeth, Spencer, Gabriel, Sara, Kali, Gina, Blakeley, William, Casey and Emily; her brother Alan (Susie) Landversitch and sister Linda (Dwight) Kearns. A service and celebration of life will be held at Knox United Church on Saturday March 2nd, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired, can be made to Community Living Thunder Bay or the .Online condolences
