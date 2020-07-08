



August 12, 1923 – July 4, 2020



Elizabeth (Betty) MacAskill passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor on July 4, 2020. Betty was born and lived her life in Thunder Bay. As one of nine children she learned her thrifty and capable ways while enjoying life in a big happy family. She attended Cornwall School and Port Arthur Tech (Hillcrest) and formed a lifelong love of reading via the library. She worked for some years at the Bank of Nova Scotia and married Ken MacAskill in 1947. In 1957 they moved to their house at Grandview on Lakeshore Dr. and raised their five children there. As well as being a great mother Betty joined in activities in the area through the Women's Institute and 4H clubs. In 1969 she began work as secretary at McKenzie school and worked there until her retirement. She also fulfilled her desire to learn to paint, first with oils and later with watercolour. She became quite accomplished and enjoyed displaying her work at local art shows. She was also very busy with gardening, preserving, sewing and other crafts that interested her. Betty and Ken travelled to visit family and friends and she joined him on many Navy Association trips. Grandchildren and great grandchildren brought new interests and joy to her life. At the young age of 92 she and Ken gave up their home on Lakeshore and moved to The Walford and eventually to Roseview Manor. Predeceased by her husband of 72 years Ken, son Kenneth Jr, mother-in-law Mary Ann MacAskill, her parents Jenny and John Knutson, brothers Ralph, Kenneth, Norman, Walter, Robert and sisters Margaret (Rasmussen) and Irene (Hartviksen). Survived by daughter Mary Ann Heggen (Ole), sons Jack (Helen), Duncan, Don (Susan) and grandchildren, Stephen, Evan, Julia, Kim, Brett, Kayla, Alison, Chris, Megan and 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by her brother Edward, sisters-in-law, Marilyn Knutson and Beverly MacAskill, many nieces, nephews and their families. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid 19 restrictions a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy memorials to George Jefferies Children Treatment Center or the Salvation Army Thunder Bay Journey to life capital campaign would be appreciated.