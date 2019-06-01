|
|
Elizabeth Evelyn Deeley (Joseph) died unexpectedly in the morning of May 10th, 2019 at Bethammi Nursing Home at the age of 88. Eve was born in North Berwick, Scotland on New Years (Eve) December 31st, 1930. At one year old , she was quickly moved Mhow, India, where her parents were commissioned officers in the British Army. She spent the next 14 years there, until the end of the war. When she was back in Scotland and old enough, 18, she joined the WRENS and served two years. While in the forces, she met and married Joe McAllister with whom she had two sons, Bill and David. She later married Alec Deeley with whom she had a son Trevor, then moved to Montreal, Canada, and had one more son, Alexander. Eve moved around Canada, St. Rose, QC, Montreal, Manitouwadge, Thunder Bay, Halifax and back to Thunder Bay. Although she was proudly Canadian, her heart remained in Scotland. Wherever Eve lived, she was involved in the community; YBC (youth bowling), RCL (Legion), LDL (Lakehead Dart League). She was recently inducted into LDL Hall of Fame as a founding member. Her organization skills served her well in the community and throughout her career in the insurance industry. Eve was a very creative woman. She was a talented leather carver, seamstress, needlepoint, painter and knitter. In her youth, she proved her athleticism on the tennis courts. While in India, she showed skill in show jumping horses with numerous ribbons won. Eve is survived by her 4 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. As per her wishes, Eve was cremated and her remains will be transported back to Scotland and her ashes to be scattered by her two eldest sons, at a place in North Berwick that she loved best. Those who wish to celebrate Eve's life may donate to the , or raise a glass at your convenience. Eve's sons would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on the 2nd floor of Bethammi Nursing Home for your care and tenderness. You made her feel at home and she thought of you as friends. We would also like to thank the staff at Jasper Place for the excellent care that they provided prior to her stay at Bethammi.Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com