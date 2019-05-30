|
|
MAY 17, 1923 – MAY 28, 2019Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Elizabeth Frances (Betty) Kingsborough, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Hogarth Riverview Manor, with her family by her side.
Betty was born in Boston, raised in Halifax and came to Fort William during the war. She worked at Canada Car and was also a dressmaker. She retired from Tee Kays in 1983 and moved to British Columbia for 20 years, before returning back to Thunder Bay. Betty's hobbies were Bingo, the Casino, pettipoint and sewing for the family.
Betty is survived by her daughters Frances and Linda (Fred); son Jim (Karen); 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter Gail, son-in-law Stan, son Jerry as well as 2 sisters, Kay and Mary.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Betty's Life will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.