July 17, 1951 – Manhattan, New York
September 5, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta
We are very sad to announce the unexpected passing of Elizabeth Helena Lesovich (Michajluk), on September 5, 2019 at the age of 68.
Elizabeth was born in Manhattan, New York, on July 17, 1951, and was raised in Chicago, New York. At the age of six she moved to Thunder Bay, ON, Canada, with her parents Frank and Josefa. Elizabeth grew up and raised her children, Joe and Sherry, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, until fifteen years ago when she moved to Calgary, Alberta, with her husband, and love of her life, Rick. Elizabeth was a hard worker and had many jobs over the years, where she made many lifelong friends, until recently, when she began to enjoy her retirement. Elizabeth was beautiful, inside and out, and had the most amazing blue eyes. She had a zest for life, and was a fun, loving wife, friend, mother and grandmother.
She loved her family very much, and was very proud of her children and grandchildren, whom she talked about often. She loved spending time with her husband and soul mate, Rick, and was always by his side. She made friends where ever she went, and was always very social. She loved everyone she met, and treated everyone like family. She loved talking on the phone to her friends, sometimes for hours, and her friends and family will miss her regular calls.
Elizabeth will be missed by her husband Rick; her son Joe (Tammy); her daughter Sherry (Warren); her grandchildren; her best friend Shirley; her mother and father-in-law, Marlene and Ron; her brothers-in-law, Ronny, Gary and Brian; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Josefa, whom she loved and missed so very much.
A Private Ceremony will be held on September 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., in her home, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Thunder Bay, at Christmas. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com <http://www.mcinnisandholloway.com/> . If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation in her honour may be made directly to Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta, 200, 119 – 14th Street N.W., Calgary, AB T2N 1Z6 Telephone: (403) 264-5549, www.heartandstroke.ca
In living memory of Elizabeth Lesovich, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.