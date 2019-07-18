|
1929-2019
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our wonderful, dear matriarch Elizabeth Irwin (MacKenzie), age 90. Surrounded by her loving family, she left this life to be with her Lord.
Born on May 20, 1929 in Toronto, her family moved to Fort William in 1932. Training to become an RNA, she worked the surgical and pediatric units at McKellar Hospital until health issues forced an early retirement. She was an active member in her beloved First Presbyterian Church and volunteered with many charities.
Betty, as she liked to be called, is survived by her son Donald, stepdaughter Tracie (Gerry) Petrie, stepson Jay (Gini) Irwin, friend Larry, grandchildren Janine, Laurie, Trina and Traci, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and relatives in Scotland. She showed no favour and was loved by all.
Predeceased by her parents Angus and Catherine MacKenzie, four brothers Donald, Ivor, Angus, and one in infancy, her beloved daughter Janice, and son Angus.
As per her wishes, a private service will be held for friends and family at Mountain View Cemetery on July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reverend Susan Mattison officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the loving, compassionate staff on the Willow Ward (Hogarth), Dr. Skunta, Dr. Mouzzon and staff. Your dedication and love will not be forgotten.
If friends desire, donations can be made to War Amps and MFPA (Mouth & Foot Painting Artists).
