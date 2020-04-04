|
February 29th, 1936 -
March 29th, 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and friend Betty Forslund on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at the age of 84. Betty was born in Fort William on February 29th, 1936 to Helen (nee Hall) and George Rae. She married John Alan Thomas in 1955 and moved to Nakina, sadly John was taken from us only 3 years later. Betty returned to Thunder Bay and for several years she worked at the Fort William Times Journal as the circulation manager, as can be attested by her son who assisted with paper deliveries when carriers went AWOL. In 1971 Betty married Donald Eling Forslund, they were together for 37 wonderful years until Don's passing in 2008. During this time they spent many happy summers together at their camp on Arrow Lake with family and friends. She was also predeceased by her parents Helen and George Rae, her brother Robert (Bob) Rae and cousin Alan Irwin.
Betty was very active in the Wesley United UCW for many years as their treasurer, as well as being very engaged with various fundraising activities. Many newborn babies went home from the hospital or were baptized in outfits knitted by Betty and sold at one of their fundraising events. One of her other great loves was spending time with her card club, a group of women some of whom she had been close friends with since grade school.
Betty will be fondly remembered and missed by her son Ken Thomas (Angela Almo), granddaughter Rebecca Thomas (Mike Hrabok), niece Kathleen Rae (Brad Scherger), nephew Gordon Rae (Suzanne) and cousins Edna, Scott, Barrie, Sharon, Adam and Ashley Irwin, Maureen Gebel and Terry Hall. She will also be dearly missed by sisters and brothers in law Lil and Derm McCullough, Valerie Ferguson (nee Thomas) and Peter Thomas (Joan).
Funeral services are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 11th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in First Wesley United Church, Rev. Louise Hart officiating. The date is subject to change based upon the status of the current COVID-19 restrictions. Cremation has taken place, a private family interment will occur at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson's Society, United Church Mission and Service Fund, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. In addition, the family would also like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Chartwell Isabella for the care and support they provided to Betty and her family over the last 12 months.