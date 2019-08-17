|
Elizabeth Jaye Gash ("Liz") passed away unexpectedly the morning of August 13, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre. The family would like to thank the gentle and caring staff at the TBRHSC and especially the folks in the I.C. for making Liz's last hours as comfortable as they could be. Liz was born on the on July 13, 1946 in Kenora, ON and started her journey as the child of David and Mary Barnard in the small community of Keewatin, ON. Liz grew under the close eye of her older brother Ian and later was joined by her little brother Randy and sister Melanie. Though Liz was very close with all of her siblings, her relationship with her big brother Ian was particularly special. Whether wearing matching themed costumes on Halloween handcrafted by their mother, Mary, or competing in pairs figure skating and dance competitions, they were inseparable. Liz became a teacher at nineteen, teaching those nearly her age grade thirteen music in Kenora. Shortly thereafter she met her first husband Doug Grynol and they had their son Kirt. Liz and Doug were not meant to be and a few years later Liz, Melanie and Kirt moved to Thunder Bay, ON so that they could attend Lakehead University where Melanie got her Nursing Degree and Liz got her Master's Degree in Psychology. Liz also met her husband to be Tom Gash and soon after they were married, established a home and had Christopher. Though many years apart, Kirt and Christopher were, and remain, very close. Liz became a "Teacher Diagnostician" with the Lakehead District School Board, a fancy title meaning someone who helps teachers to ensure the special needs of children are being met as best as can be. She was also instrumental in the development of the "Fair Start" program. Liz then worked for the Integrated Services for Northern Children, doing similar work but extending the services throughout the District of Thunder Bay. Liz was far more than a teacher of teachers. Her son Kirt married Joy and soon after had their first child Faith Elizabeth followed by Hope. Liz loved her grandchildren deeply as they did her. Christopher added more grandchildren for Liz to love and cherish with the birth of Olivia and Thomas. Christopher found the love of his life Catherine and brought into the family her son Lucius and their daughter Victoria. Liz was again blessed with the birth of her first great grandchild Connor to Hope and Peter in February of last year and further with the birth of David in July to Catherine and Christopher nine months after their marriage in September of 2018. Liz loved her grandchildren and had great joy in her last years playing almost daily with Victoria. Liz was blessed to have many nieces and nephews who often fondly referred to her as "Auntie Wiz" and had the joy of forming lifetime bonds with them over many years of time spent visiting her hometown in the summers where her family grew together and loved together. Throughout all of her years she was the best version of a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, auntie and friend that one could be. Liz touched so many lives in positive ways it is impossible to quantify; she was everyone's "Mom" and friend, never judging but simply loving. A special thanks to Liz's close friends Marg, Joan, Denise and Tom's aunt Barb among others for all that they did to bring joy to her life especially in her final years. A celebration of Liz's life will be held at the Current River Recreation Centre located at 450 Dewe Avenue, Thunder Bay on August 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm.Online condolences may be made through
