It is with deep sadness that the family of Elizabeth Joan Black announce her recent passing. Her love for her family and her ongoing connection with friends will always be remembered. She died in the hope of the Resurrection at St. Joseph's Care Group Hospice in Thunder Bay on August 5, 2019. Joan was born in the old hospital in Consort, Alberta on February 12, 1934. She was the first and only child of Arthur Conrad Webb and Daisy (Devereux) Webb of Veteran. In 1936, Joan's family took the last government relocation train out of the dried-up East Country to a farm in the hail-belt just south of Twining on the correction line. In 1941, the family moved to a farm 4 miles East and a mile South of Three Hills. Joan attended Gumbo, Bethel and Three Hills High School. In 1953, Joan, a pupil of Margaret Slipp, of Trochu, received her ARCT in piano and was a delegate to the first National CGIT camp in Ontario. She attended U of A in Calgary and taught elementary grades two years there in Connaught School before moving to Toronto in 1957, where she worked in an office for a year and then taught kindergarten. In 1962, she completed her BA. from U of T. On July 6, 1963 she married Jacob H. Black of Thunder Bay. Joan taught kindergarten at Shuniah school in Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay) for four years, 1963 to 1967. Throughout her life Joan was active in the church, music and the craft scene. She was raised in the United Church, married in the Presbyterian church and since 1980 was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Thunder Bay. Joan sang in the choir in St. Andrews Presbyterian Church for 17 years and was the founding president of the St. Andrews' Fellowship Group. Joan loved to accompany singers and choirs and for some years enjoyed playing for services at Calvary Lutheran. For many years she and tenor John McKeown participated in the festival and other musical events in Thunder Bay. Joan herself competed in the piano classes in her forties and also served on the festival board. One of her most exciting times was playing in the orchestra for three performances of "Irma La Douce" at Magnus Theatre. When Joan's musical life was curtailed by the onset of sound sensitivity she turned to calligraphy and greeting card-making as a creative outlet with the help of calligrapher Doris Arnold. She was a long time "Quetico Quill" often helping Doris with the weekends at Quetico Centre. Joan taught classes in designing greeting cards in Thunder Bay. In the summer of 1990 she began teaching a one week course at the Haliburton School of Fine Arts, just north of Peterborough. She continued teaching there for 17 years along with Lois Sanders. In 2001 North Light Press of Cincinnati published Joan's book, "WATER COLOUR FOR THE FUN OF IT", Painting Greeting Cards. Joan liked to read and write. One of the great joys of her later years was belonging to the book club at the local library where she enjoyed the spirited discussions. She was delighted when one of her stories was published in the March 1999 United Church Observer. This story, about a chance meeting on a Grey Hound bus, was a personal experience that motivated her to support the John Howard Society. She enjoyed sharing her interests with her grand daughters, Kaylynn and Kianna. Joan is survived by her husband Jake, son Gary (Lucy), her granddaughters Kaylynn (Tom), their son Oliver, Kianna, brother-in-law Maurice (Jackie), nephew Earl (Catherine) and long-time friend in music, John McKeown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church; John Howard Society of Thunder Bay, 315 S. Syndicate Ave., Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7E 1E2; Sleeping Children Around the World, 28 Pinehurst Crescent, Islington ON M9A 3A5, or a charity of your choice. Funeral Service for Joan Black will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church on SATURDAY, AUG. 17, 2019 at 11am.Online condolences may be made through
