

19th May 1953

– 30th Nov. 2020



It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Liz) Keddie at St. Joseph's Hospice on Monday, November 30th, 2020 after a battle with cancer.Elizabeth was born on May 19th, 1953 in Perth, Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1973. She worked with the Bank of Montreal, where she worked her way up to Branch Manager (Northwood). She held that position until her retirement.Liz's special quality was in making beautiful crafts of all kinds and giving them to friends, co-workers, and those in need. She was especially generous with her time in volunteering for various charitable organizations in Thunder Bay.Elizabeth was predeceased by her father John and mother Janet, sister Janette, brother-in-law Jim Delippo and her special little friend Muffy, her cat.She is survived by her husband Peter and son Christopher (Melissa); brother Jack (Maureen) Leaver of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, sister Cath Delippo of Niagara Falls, brother Alexander (Rita) Leaver of Thunder Bay and brother Charles (Connie) Leaver of St. Catharines, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Scotland, the USA and Canada. Elizabeth is also survived by her friends, Ruthie, Myrtle, all of the Bruzzese family, Maria Sgambelluri and many more. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Elizabeth Keddie will be held on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, presided by Pastor Dianne Matson. In lieu of flowers, should friends so desire, donations may be made in Liz's memory to the Precious Bundles, Kitty Kare or Redwood Park Foodbank.For those friends not able to attend the funeral, a video recording of the service will be uploaded to the Everest Funeral Home website and will be available beginning on Friday.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of face masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.