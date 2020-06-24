Elizabeth Maki

It is with great sadness, the family of Elizabeth (Betty) Maki, of Southbridge Pinewood, announce her unexpected passing on Friday June 19, 2020 at the age of 80. She passed away peacefully with family by her side. Mom was predeceased by her husband, Walter Maki, her parents Wilfred and Erna Lambert, sister Joyce Barclay, as well as her mother and father in law, Arvo and Elma Maki. Mom and dad enjoyed the outdoors together, taking scenic road trips and made many memories at Mountain Lake with family and friends. In more recent years, mom was confined to a wheelchair but continued to enjoy the outdoors, spending time with the family as well as being an avid reader. Mom will always be loved and sadly missed by her daughters Susan Albanese (Stephen) of Edmonton, Deborah Mannisto (Gerry) of Thunder Bay, Brenda Hickman (Jay) of Nolalu, and son Richard Maki of Geraldton. Mom cherished her grandchildren Kathryn Love (Adam), Parker Albanese of Edmonton, Amanda Runholm (Riley Strasdin), Kaitlyn Volbracht (Brady), of Thunder Bay, Cody Hickman, Kolten Hickman (Shae McDonald) of Nolalu and Derrek Maki. Mom was very blessed to be able to have spent time with her great grandchildren, Luke and Lexi Volbracht. She is also survived by her brother in law Ronald Maki (Corrie) of Thunder Bay and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Southbridge Pinewood, Blue Heron, for all their support through out the years. Deborah and Brenda would like to send a special thank you to Kirstin (RPN), Patricia (PSW), and Allan (PSW) of Blue Heron who supported us and our mom during this unexpected difficult time. As per mom's wishes there will be no service. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.





