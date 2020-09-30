1/1
Elizabeth Maybee
Elizabeth "Betty" Maybee, age 81 years passed away at home on September 22,
2020. Betty leaves behind her son Jim and his two children Cole and Olivia, from Salmon Arm, BC and her daughter Leah-Ann from Coquitlam, BC. She also leaves behind her nephew Mark Paldio of Fort Frances, ON and her sisters-in-law Sandy Howes of Thunder Bay, ON, and Susan Martin of Chatham, ON, and nephews Tim Martin of Calgary, AB, and Dan Martin of Chatham, ON. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Edward "Ted" Maybee, her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Paldio, brother Willy and Joe, and bothers-in-laws Duane Howse and George Martin. As per Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place, with private interment at a later date. If friends so desire, donations made in Betty's memory made to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society, would be greatly appreciated.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

