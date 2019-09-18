|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and auntie, Elizabeth Annie McNally (nee Clark) on September 14, 2019 at Roseview Manor. Liz was born in Napanee, Ontario on November 1, 1929. In her teens, Liz and her sister Jean traveled to Toronto where they started their lives as adults. They roomed together and worked at the Laura Secord chocolate factory. Liz then started working at Canada Packers where she met the love of her life, Norman in the peanut butter department. From then on they stuck together and were married in 1954. They were blessed with three beautiful children Robert, Cheryl and Maureen. After the death of her sister Jean, Liz's nieces Betty, Lori and Jeannie joined the family. Liz was an avid gardener, and she loved to knit, bake, swim, and go for long walks with family and friends. Liz was a patient and kind person who loved to laugh. She had a very giving and generous nature and was beautiful inside and out. To know her was to love her, and her kitchen was a welcoming place where we all crowded around the table to catch up and enjoy a cup of coffee and homemade goodies. Her main focus and life's greatest accomplishment was her family, and she found great joy in all of our gatherings and celebrations. She is survived by her son Robert McNally (Arja-Liisa), grandchildren Robert Lucas (Caroline), Aleen Lucas (Henri), Aidan Barnett (Brent), and Aysha McNally. Daughter Maureen Dawson (Richard), grandchildren Rachel (Ryan) and Breann (Andrew). Son-in-law Jake Vandahl, grandchildren Lisa McCart (Jeremiah), Jeff Vandahl (Adrienne), and Erica Holloway (Stephen); as well as 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Liz was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Marie Clark, husband Norman, daughter Cheryl, and siblings Harry, Carl, and Jean. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 20th at 1:00pm at the Current River Community Centre (450 Dewe Avenue) with a family interment to follow at the Stanley Hill Cemetery. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay.Online condolences
"There are special people in our lives that never leave us; even after they are gone." - D. Morgan
may be made through www.nwfainc.com