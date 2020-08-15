



The family of Elizabeth Mills is saddened to announce her passing on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Elizabeth was a long-time resident of Thunder Bay, most recently residing at Pinewood Court. Born on December 20, 1934, in Winnipeg, she was raised in Geraldton until she left to study nursing in Elliot Lake. Elizabeth married George Mills in March of 1964, and after living in various cities across Ontario and the USA, they settled in Thunder Bay to raise their family. Elizabeth was employed by Beacon Hill Lodge as an RPN for most of her nursing career until retirement in 1996. She was well respected in her profession and took great pride in her care of others.Elizabeth was a loving mother to her son Darren, daughter Dyann (Sean) Fenwick, an adoring grandma to Bridgette and Kate, and dear sister to Mary Pirie and brother Emil (Joan) Pulak. Niece Jane Abraham shared a meaningful bond with her Aunt Liz. She will be fondly remembered by a large extended family and many special friends. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband George, parents Tony and Anna Pulak and siblings Stella Doyle, Polly Betteridge and Ernie Pulak.The family would like to acknowledge the exemplary care Elizabeth received throughout her stay at Pinewood, especially Hummingbird's exceptional staff. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations to the Alzheimer Society Canada would be appreciated.