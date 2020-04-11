|
|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Elizabeth Alison Philpott-Timoon announces her untimely passing at the age of 43. Elizabeth passed away peacefully at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on April 1st, 2020 surrounded by those that loved her. Those that could not be there in a physical sense were there in spirit. Elizabeth loved to create glass works and was an enthusiastic artisan, creating custom stained glass, fused glass, blown glass, and jewelry pieces. Elizabeth also exhibited her artistic talents in the form of personalized quilts, which she hand-crafted for her nieces and nephews. Her favorite pastime was sitting on the deck with her husband, staring out over the sparkling waters at camp and soaking in the natural beauty that was so inspiring to her. Elizabeth is survived by husband Robert Timoon, mother Sandra Philpott, father Michael Philpott, brother Mike Jr., as well as many in the Philpott and Timoon families. Elizabeth will be forever loved and missed by her family and all of those that she impacted with her incredible beauty and strength. Memorial services will be scheduled in Thunder Bay and Innisfil at a later date. Please make a donation in Elizabeth's name to TBRHSC in lieu of sending flowers, in honor of her charitable spirit. The family wishes to thank all of the nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, the housekeeping staff, and everyone else that took such great care of Elizabeth during her illness, we really appreciate it.Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com