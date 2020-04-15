|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother Babcia and friend Elizabeth Theresa Pilipczuk (nee Judek) at the age of 68 years following a short illness. Elizabeth was a very active person who would try anything. She was great at cooking, sewing, quilting and painting and found great joy in her painting, quilting and craft classes. She loved cooking for family and friends, especially her pizza's and never had to follow a recipe when she prepared a meal. Her generosity to others was overwhelming. On-line condolences
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Adam, sons: Christopher (Samantha) of Niagara Falls, Gregory (Amanda) of Thunder Bay, and Andrew (Charlie) of Kingston, grandchildren Jakob and Avery, nephews Brady, Tim and Nicholas, niece Mel, mother-in-law Anna Huchenski, sister Margaret (Richard) Tebinka of Winnipeg, and sister-in-law Mary Lucas.
She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Wanda Judek and brother-in-law Steve Lucas.
We would like to thank Sharon, Marjorie and Irene (sister from another mother) for their compassion during Elizabeth's illness. And a special thank you to the staff of the TBRHSC- ICU for their care of Elizabeth during her time there.
Cremation has taken place and a Private Service will be held in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, celebrated by Rev. Antoni Fujarczuk. Interment will be held at a later date.
Donations in Elizabeth's name to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated.
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
Should friends desire to watch the service on-line they can go to Elizabeth's page on the Sargent & Son Website at 11:00 am on Friday, April 17, 2020 and click on the web-casting play button below the obituary.