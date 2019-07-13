|
(McKEOWN)
October 12, 1954 –
November 7, 2018
Duluth, Minnesota
Elizabeth R. Nicholas, of Duluth, Minnesota, died November 7, 2018 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Cloquet Minnesota. Memorial service to be held in Thunder Bay, Ontario on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 am, at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church.
Elizabeth was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, October 12, 1954. She was the second child of George Kennedy and Lucy Louise McKeown (McIntosh). She was preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her sister Lynda McKeown of Thunder Bay and brother John McKeown of Istanbul Turkey. She was married to her husband, James Nicholas, on August 28, 1976 in Thunder Bay, Ontario.. Shortly thereafter they moved to London, Ontario where Liz engulfed herself in her family and faith. Over the next few years Liz gave birth to two daughters, Erin Elizabeth, and Laura Louise, both of London, Ontario.
Liz completed her BA in Canadian Studies in 1998 while raising her family. She enjoyed piano lessons and recitals with her daughters, became a Jazzersize instructor, and officiated as the Clerk of Session at Trinity Presbyterian Church in London. She became the first lay moderator of the Presbytery of SouthWestern Ontario and the President of the Trinity Presbyterian Church Non-Profit Housing Corporation during this time. She also participated weekly as an assistant in the Grade 3 class at Orchard Park Elementary School for a decade.
Upon moving to Duluth, she became an involved member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church as a deacon and choir member, continued as a Jazzersize instructor and participated with The Presbyterian Disaster Assistance after hurricane Katrina.
She loved the family cottage near Thunder Bay and especially board games at night with her daughters. Laughter and energy emanated from Liz, who always had a smile.
Special thanks to Diamond Willow staff for all their care, to Essentia Health hospice and Dr's Nisswandt-Larsen and Shelley Breyen.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The Thunder Bay Alzheimer's Association or St Andrew's Presbyterian Church.