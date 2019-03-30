|
Nov. 28, 1967 ~ Mar. 27, 2019
On March 27, 2019, Betsy Rintala passed away peacefully at home with caregivers by her side. Betsy was a long term resident of Options Northwest Syndicate Avenue Group Home, prior to that Hogarth Westmount Hospital. Considered a medical miracle, Betsy shocked everyone by surviving and living life as best as she was able while maintaining her sweet disposition til the age of 51 years old. Despite her physical limitations she loved being center of attention at home. She was usually smiling and would follow everyone with her eyes. Betsy's loves in life were her sweets, her lip glosses and to be pampered. Betsy was well known to many people and the medical community. She touched many lives by her pleasant spirit and her curiosity for life. She will be missed by her friends at home and the caring staff at Options Northwest. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Tuesday, April 2 at 10:00 a.m. A small gathering will follow at 533 S. Syndicate Group Home at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate her life.