The family of Beti (Elizabeth Stefan) Tremblay announces her passing on Saturday, March 21st with immense sadness. Surrounded by family in her own home, Beti peacefully departed this earth after a fulfilling journey through life. Rest in peace, Beti, you will be deeply
Born in Lake Alma, SK, the first child of Margaret and Nicholaus Stefan, Beti attended high school at Notre Dame College in Wilcox, SK where she met future husband Maurice Tremblay. They began their married life in Brandon, MB before settling and raising a family in Thunder Bay, ON.
Beti lived a long and full life, grounded in dedication to her family and to raising six children. In later years, she followed her love of working with her hands producing pottery objects in clay. This ultimately led to teaching positions in the Interior Design and Continuing Education Departments of Confederation College and to contributing to art exhibitions producing numerous award-winning pieces. Beti was a charter member of many arts organizations including Fire, Earth and Fibre, the Thunder Bay Potters' Guild, the Ontario Potters Association, and was one of the ‘Seven Women' art exhibition held in 1979 at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery. A retrospective exhibition of Beti's work entitled ‘Joy of Clay' was held recently at the Thunder Bay Historical Museum. Beti actively participated in fundraising for the National Exhibition Centre, Magnus Theatre and the Community Auditorium. Active in church activities, both at St. Agnes and St. Elizabeth parishes, Beti was a keen gardener and lover of nature, who loved cooking and who treasured her many close friends.
Beti is predeceased by her parents, her husband Maurice, and her brother Richard Stefan. She will be sadly missed by her children Gerard, Yvonne, Jean Paul (Anneli), Michelle, Victor (Joanne) and Richard (Helder) as well as grandchildren Garret, Alison, Stephanie, Lauren, Carly, Erik, Michael and great-grandson Landon. She is also survived by her sisters Alice Henderson and Dianne Davis as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Thunder Bay Regional HSC for all their help and support, especially Dr. Andrew Migay and the entire palliative care team, the staff at ParaMed, and the LHIN for their kind assistance and compassion. Thank you also to Father James Panikulam of St. Agnes Church for his spiritual support at this time.
A celebration of Beti's life will be arranged at a future date with eventual interment at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
