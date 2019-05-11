|
Elizabeth (Betty) Wright, aged 80 years, passed away peacefully at the TBRHSC Transitional Care Unit on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Betty was a longtime resident of Thunder Bay. She was married to the love of her life, Harvey (Allen) Wright and they lived a good life at their home on Bessie Avenue. Betty loved to garden, cook, sew and decorate her home. Betty will be fondly remembered by her husband Harvey. She is predeceased by numerous family members. Cremation has taken place and a Graveside Service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. On line condolences at:
