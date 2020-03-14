|
Ella Lavina (Sis) Angus (nee McComb) passed away on February 25, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by family, in her 102nd year. She was born October 01, 1918 to Edward and Ella McComb (nee Shortreed) in Emo, where she excelled as a student and as a softball pitcher and began her working life as a telephone operator. Sis moved to Fort William when she married Archie Angus in 1941. They established a home, raised a family and renovated houses as a team. She was a member of First Wesley United Church, a place for both worship and friendship, for 79 years. As an active member, she held positions on the Church's board, taught Sunday School, organized social activities, contributed baking and was the congregation's “Official Hugger”! She also supported many local cultural activities, such as the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, and volunteered at Red Cross blood donor clinics. She was a competitive curler at the Fort William Curling Club, an avid traveller, a keen bridge player (even after age 100) and a member of the Lakehead Shriners Ladies and Order of the Eastern Star. Her vitality and enthusiasm contributed to the success and enjoyment of all endeavours with which she was involved. As member of the GIANTS, she learned to make movies at age 98. She always followed the Blue Jays and Raptors and looked forward to watching the Scotties, Brier and World curling championships. Sis loved being with her family or connecting with them via telephone or video calls. Sis regarded every day as a gift and took advantage of every opportunity to get together with her friends or make new ones.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband; brothers, Graydon, Elwood (Duel), Thompson (Thomps) and M.G. (Buzz) McComb; sister, Norma Duncan, and an infant sister, Margaret; as well as her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Linda Angus, son-in-law, Henry Kronis, and sisters-in-law, Kay McComb, Bessie McComb, Louise McComb and brother-in-law, Murray Duncan.
She is survived by daughters, Marilyn Kronis and Nancy Angus (Mark Smyk); grandchildren, Kim Angus (Brad Lyrette), Linda (Brent) Fitzpatrick, Peter Angus (Jana Paddington), and Emily, Laurel and Colin Smyk; great-grandchildren, Amy, Hallie, Marlee and Jack Prescott, Adam and Nathan Fitzpatrick, and Joely, Owen, Maelle and Arlo Angus; sister-in-law, Cecilia McComb, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sis' family would like to extend their thanks to the caring staff at the TCU Cedar Wing and Chartwell Isabella Residence, her home for the past five years.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 21st at First-Wesley United Church. Interment will take place at a later date.
Donations in Sis' name can be made to First-Wesley United Church, Wesway, or the Fort William Curling Club. Please honour Sis' memory by following her advice to live a long, healthy and contented life: Hug. Talk. Walk. Laugh. Help.
Ella Angus will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
