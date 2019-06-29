|
|
1933 - 2019
Heaven gained a gardener.
On the evening of June 17 our mom drew her final breath and began her next journey. With her passing we lost a loving mother and the grandmother of our children. The world lost someone who gave of herself to help others. She spent many years involved with the Therapeutic Riding Association and Parkinson's society.
To those who knew her she was renowned for her flower garden, it was a joy to see and walk through and she spent many hours planning, planting and pruning. She loved being in that garden.
She was also life long knitter. Her grandchildren, Christy, Doug and Jane enjoyed wearing her sweaters throughout their childhood and her nieces Gwen, Kim and Joanne had warm hands and feet from the mitts and socks that appeared under the Christmas tree every year. During the winter when she couldn't work in her garden she would knit socks for children in developing countries.
Mom also spent 25 years at Eaton's where she made many life long friends and helped groom many young people who's first job was under her tutelage.
Except for a few years mom lived her entire life in the same house on Ruttan street. As a child she would spend summers at Shelter Bay on Shebandowan A place she loved and would, had she been able, like to have visited again before she passed on.
She raised her children David (Barbara), Gerald (Ellen), and Joe (Pam) to go out and live their lives, to do their best, be good partners to their spouses, be kind to those in need, and be the kind of friend one could count on. We think she was proud of the results.
Our dad (Frank) died thirty years ago and after his passing our mom choose to live her life fully and independently. Surrounded by good friends she travelled, she got involved in the community and she gardened. She was loved by many and will be missed; first amongst them is her sister Heather Vickers. She has been a godsend over these last few years, selflessly helping mom as her capacity to help herself diminished. We will forever be indebted to her for all her help, care and love for our mother.
Along the final stages of mom's life we were helped by numerous fantastic people. Doctor Simpson with Arron Meade and Ashley, along with the doctors, technicians and nursing sta of the Region Cancer centre and oncology ward in the Regional hospital where she received the best of care. Tina and all the sta at P R Cook who assisted and cared for mom while she lived there. And finally Dr. Skunta and the nurses and sta at the Regional Transition Ward at Hogarth where mom spent her final weeks. All of you made the final few years so much easier, so much better for both mom and us and we thank you.
Friends of Ella Mae are invited to join the family at the Georgian room at P R Cook at 11.30 on July 8. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of our mother are requested to donate to the Therapeutic Riding Association or Hospice North West.