Mrs. Elly Garton, age 91 years, resident of Neebing, ON passed away peacefully at Southbridge Lakehead on November 5, 2020. Born in Germany, she came to Fort William in 1952, where she met and married Gordon (Bud) Garton. Elly is survived by her daughters Barbara Garton (Dana Cress), Rose DeFoy (Ken Ross); grandchildren Jeremy Defoy (Shauna Agarand), Ben DeFoy (Keri Latta); great grandchildren Melody Reed and Zachary DeFoy. Elly was predeceased by her husband Bud, her parents and brother in Germany. My deepest heartfelt thanks to the staff of the 6th floor of Southbridge Lakehead for their compassionate care from her first day until her last. We would also like to thank all the people who visited, sent food and cards during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held at a later date for the scattering of ashes. If friends so desire, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be appreciated.





Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com