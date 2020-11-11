1/1
Elly Garton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Elly Garton, age 91 years, resident of Neebing, ON passed away peacefully at Southbridge Lakehead on November 5, 2020. Born in Germany, she came to Fort William in 1952, where she met and married Gordon (Bud) Garton. Elly is survived by her daughters Barbara Garton (Dana Cress), Rose DeFoy (Ken Ross); grandchildren Jeremy Defoy (Shauna Agarand), Ben DeFoy (Keri Latta); great grandchildren Melody Reed and Zachary DeFoy. Elly was predeceased by her husband Bud, her parents and brother in Germany. My deepest heartfelt thanks to the staff of the 6th floor of Southbridge Lakehead for their compassionate care from her first day until her last. We would also like to thank all the people who visited, sent food and cards during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held at a later date for the scattering of ashes. If friends so desire, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved