Birth Date: October 1, 1932
Angel Date: September 30, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother six weeks after diagnosis of AML.
Born in Kaustinen, Finland, she married the love of her life, Jorma in 1955. They immigrated to Port Arthur (Thunder Bay) with their eldest daughter in 1958 to begin their new life. They lived in Thunder Bay until relocating to St Catharines in 2011 to be closer to family.
She took pride in her Finnish heritage and it was important for her to preserve Finnish culture in her new homeland. For many years, Elma was a member of the Ladies of Kaleva; devoted her singing talent to the Oras Choir and Hilldale Lutheran Church Choir; enjoyed Finnish Folk dancing with Kiikurit, and enthusiastically volunteered hours at the Hilldale Lutheran Church. She was an avid 10-pin bowler and continued the sport up to the time of her illness.
Her working career included 25 years at Confederation College where she developed many lifelong friendships. She was awarded Employee of the Year in 1992 in recognition of her outstanding service.
Beloved wife of Jorma for 64 years, loving Äiti to Eija (Brian) Allen of Carlton, Minnesota; Sonja (Bill) Wilcox of St Catharines, Ontario and mother-in-law to Eric Rikkinen of Vancouver, B.C. She had a heart of gold and was a cherished one-of-a-kind Mummu to her grandchildren Matti (Valentina), Elsa, Jennifer (John), Melissa (Dan), Tyler, Nathan (Denise), Alicia, Jacqui (Ryan) and Peter (Erin). Mummu's greatest joy was watching her great grandchildren grow – Taylor, Carlee, Celeste, Angelica, Ella, Amelia, pikkupoika Parker, Tanner, Emery, and Lochlan. She will also be lovingly remembered by her two brothers, four sisters, and other relatives in Finland; her cousin and family in Hearst, Ontario; as well as the many, many friends in Thunder Bay and St Catharines.
Mummu was a ray of sunshine to everyone she met – always fun-loving and cheerful. She was an incredible Äiti who gave selflessly to her family, always supportive and loving unconditionally. We will remember her for her endless energy, her zest for life, her sense of humour and quick wit, and her ability to find joy in the simplest of things. Her genuine thoughtfulness and kind-heartedness was prevalent even during the final weeks in hospital when nurses requested to change shifts just so that they could be part of her caregiving during her final journey!
We take great comfort in knowing she is being reunited in Heaven with her parents, Sylvia and Toivo, sister Eeva, brother Esa (infancy), daughter Merja, stepson Tarmo, and grandson Joel.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in St. Catharines next summer with final internment in Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines.
The family would like to thank Dr. Qawi and her outstanding medical team at Walker Family Cancer Centre for their care and compassion during her illness. Sincerest thanks to Rev Jari Lahtinen from Hilldale Lutheran Church for giving blessings via telephone; Rev Matti Kormano and Rev Pamela Kormano for visiting at the hospital for final blessings just before her journey.
For a lasting legacy, should friends desire the family would appreciate memorial donations to an organization that was very near and dear to her heart, and is an integral part in the lives of children with autism including her great granddaughter Ella:
Autism Edmonton,
101 – 11720 Kingsway Ave, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X5 https://www.autismedmonton.org/celebratory-gifts
Äiti on taivaan kirkkain tähti.
Mun kantelenni kauniimmin
Taivaassaa kerran soi,
Siellä uusin mielin sulosin
Mun suuni laulaa voi