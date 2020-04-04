|
Elmerinda Fata, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away peacefully, with family by her side on March 28, 2020. She left this world with her son, Sandro, holding her hand, which was fitting as he always held a special place in her heart. Elmerinda was 81. On-line condolences may be made at
Elmerinda will be remembered by family and friends for her strength, determination and hard work ethic, qualities that helped her persevere through life's hardships and health struggles. Gardening, her primary therapy, was also her passion. She enjoyed working in the soil and the satisfaction of seeing hard work pay off with healthy plants, fully bloomed flowers and a crop of vegetables ready to harvest every Fall. Gardening also took her mind off her worries and helped brighten her mood. She derived the most joy from sharing the fruits (and vegetables) of her labour with family, friends, neighbours and strangers. She shared homemade bread and traditional Italian delicacies freely in addition to hosting many fabulous family meals. Her Italian culture and traditions guided her through life alongside her Catholic beliefs and faith.
In her final years, Elmerinda was well taken care of and able to rest. Family had the opportunity to spend a lot of quality time with her and give back for all that she had done and sacrificed on our behalf. Despite declining health, she continued to give generously through her words, her smile and her sense of humour. We are certain that she left this life knowing that she was loved and cared for and that we as her family, would continue to love and care for one another.
Elmerinda is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Francesco, their four children, Aldo (Sheri), Rosetta (Dave) Bayko, Mirella and Sandro and five grandchildren: Christina, David, Eric (Shanley), Lauren and Jordyn. The family is greatful that her youngest grandchild, Jordyn, had the opportunity to say good-bye to her Nana.
Elmerinda leaves behind two siblings, Emilio (Bianca) Coccimiglio and Carmela (Armando) Bernardo as well as many caring cousins in Thunder Bay and Gasparo (Maria) Rino in Sault Ste Marie. Family's visits and phone calls during her final years meant a lot. Her in-laws in Thunder Bay, Tranquillo & Mary Fata and Ottavio & Lydia Fata cared for Elmerinda and have been a great source of support to her husband and family. We also want to acknowledge Elmerinda's closest friend in Italy, Rosina Piro and Rosina's daughters, Clara and Nella as well as the hospitality and care provided by her cousin in Italy over the years, Nicola (Rosina) Spena.
Elmerinda was predeceased by her father, Geniale Coccimiglio, mother, Rosina Coccimiglio (Rino); sister and brother-in-law, Ida and Francesco Bruni; brother, Alfredo (Lucia) and brother-in-law in Thunder Bay, Settimio (Ida).
Finally, the family wishes to acknowledge the care and support provided by Bethammi Nursing Home to Elmerinda in her final years. Thank you to Shawn (Paesano) and Billie (always in our heart) for caring so much. Special thanks also to Jordyn, Ashley, Kimmy, Michelle, Patrick, Berlina, Helen, Dana, Julie, Mary, Sandra, Amanda, Rianna, Kathy, Davis, Frances and all the other dedicated PSWs and Nursing Staff who cared and brought a smile to Elmerinda's face.
As a result of these times, a private family funeral service will take place celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Joseph's Foundation of Thunder Bay, in Elmerinda's memory, would be greatly appreciated.
God's Garden
God looked around his garden,
And found an empty place.
He then looked down upon the earth,
And saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you,
And lifted you to rest;
God's garden must be beautiful
He always takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering,
He knew you were in pain;
He knew you would never get well on earth again.
He saw the road was getting rough
And hills were hard to climb
So he closed your weary eyelids, and whispered,
"Peace be thine."
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For a part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.