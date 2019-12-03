|
Feb 7, 1932- Dec 3, 2015
Your Mother
Although you cannot hear her voice or see her smile no more,
your Mother walks beside you still just as she did before.
She listens to your stories and
she wipes away your tears;
she wraps her arms around you
and she understands your fears.
It's just she isn't visible
to see with human eye,
but talk to her in silence and
her spirit will reply.
You'll feel the love she has
for you
you'll hear her in your heart;
she's left her human body but
your souls will never part.
~ LOVE from your
ever loving Family!