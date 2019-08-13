|
Mrs. Elsie Maria Anderson "Nannie" age 88 years, entered the Gates of Heaven on Friday August 9th, 2019 after a short stay at The Thunder Bay Regional Transitional Care Unit. Please sign the online condolences at
Elsie was born on March 4th, 1931 in Port Arthur. After meeting the love of her life Arnold Anderson, they enjoyed raising their family in the beautiful Township of Pearl, Ontario. Elsie was a head counsellor for 100 Huntley Street and leader of Women's Aglow. Her faith in God kept her strong through many Journeys throughout her life. Her last employer was Terri Togs, a maternity and children's store, which she enjoyed immensely. It suited her strong love for the Journey of life as she loved babies and children. Elsie enjoyed travelling and exploring the beauty God has created. It wasn't uncommon for Nannie and Papie to take the grandkids on trips to Duluth and Winnipeg. Along the way many versions of "Jesus Loves You" were sang and many laughs and memories created. Elsie's dedication to the ones she loved kept her a number one supporter to all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sports activities over the years. It was until very recently that you would see her in hockey arenas around town. Her strong nurturing personality had her loving every living creature and she had a way with nature. She even had the gift of divining wells. Elsie was kind, gentle, generous, loving and always put others before herself. She will be missed greatly by all that surrounded her.
Elsie is survived by her children Cindy Sinnott (Mike), Trudy McDonald (William) and Sharon Kolic; grandchildren Tammy (Dan), Tanis, Ryan, Jobina, Brad (Emma), Leslie (Mike), Kelly, Tracey (Aaron) Melissa (Mark), Walker (Ashley), Joshua (Tanya) and Joy; great-grandchildren Bk, Freya, Taavi, Carly, Jackson, Saige, Grace, Brayden, Cole, Avory, Gunner, Dusty, Mack, Madden, Cannon and Cullen.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arnold; two daughters Gwen and Debbie; her parents and siblings.
A private family service will be held. Interment to take place in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Elsie to the Alzheimer Society or Northern Cancer Fund would be greatly appreciated.
