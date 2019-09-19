|
|
PAGLIARO
Mrs. Elsie Grace Pagliaro, nee Brescacin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2019 at her home at Roseview Manor.
She had a large family of sisters and one brother. She worked at Eaton's Grocery Store and Loblaws and as a waitress for our uncle John Covello.
Elsie was predeceased by her husband Frank Pagliaro; sisters Emma Colossimo, Alba Mazza, Jenny Ceppetelli, Ida Covello and Palmira Barichello.
Elsie will be missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Francine (Ed) Kotovich and Patricia (Leon) Sacchetti; grandchildren Natalie (Justin) and Nicole Kotovich, Joshua (Erika) and Ashley Sacchetti.
She is also survived by her brother Mario (Mars) Brescacin who is 99 years young. Mom had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she always talked about.
Mom was full of life and always enjoyed a good party. Her sense of humour kept family and everyone laughing.
Mom Always said "Go and do what you need to do, I'll be fine".
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in St. Margaret's Church, 88 Clayte Street, celebrated by Rev. Ciaran Donnelly. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in Mountain View Cemetery will follow the reception to be held at Harbourview Funeral Centre. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.